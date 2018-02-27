Source: Kardashians Consider Kylie Jenner’s Ferrari ‘Most Ridiculous Gift Ever’

The Kardashian-Jenner family is used to extravagant expenditures and gifts, but even they think the rare Ferrari LaFerrari Kylie Jenner got after giving birth to Stormi Webster is over the top.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday of Jenner’s older sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said the rest of the family believes Jenner should start toning down her obsession with expensive cars and showing them off now that she is a mother.

“Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now when she is a mom. She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life,” the source told PEOPLE. “But she is a great mom. She only leaves her baby girl for short outings.”

The Ferrari is worth an estimated $1.4 million. The 20-year-old Jenner also has a Land Rover and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

Jenner and Travis Scott, her boyfriend and Stormi’s father, showed off the Ferrari over the weekend, calling it her “push present” in an Instagram Story post. It was one of only 500 Ferrari LaFerrari cars produced by the upscale carmaker.

When Jenner and Scott took the car out for a ride to Nobu in Malibu, it was the first time they were seen together since Stormi was born on Feb. 1. There had been rumors that the two were not on the best of terms, with one report claiming Scott was begging Kylie to make sure their daughter is not seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“It’s something that is not causing friction with Kylie yet, but it’s definitely been conversed about on many occasions because they both have different ideas of how they want to parent,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “So time will tell if it reaches a boiling point. But as of right now Travis would love nothing more than to never see Stormi on camera anytime soon. He wants her to be a kid.”

Then again, the Daily Mail suggests that the Ferrari might give credence to rumors they are getting engaged.

The Kardashian family is famous for their push presents. As PEOPLE points out, Kanye West got Kim a $1 million Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker after Saint was born. After North was born, Kanye reportedly bought her a black and tiger-stripe diamond ring worth an estimated $770,000.