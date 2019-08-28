Kylie Jenner’s Fans Weigh in After Blac Chyna Rips off Her Birthday Dress for VMA Look

Kylie Jenner fans were not happy after seeing Blac Chyna‘s 2019 VMAs look. The Real Blac Chyna star walked the carpet in the same dress that her almost sister-in-law wore during there 22nd birthday celebration in Italy.

Chyna paired the dress with long waves and matching pumps, while Jenner accessorized with a diamond-covered chain in the shape of her billion dollar business, Kylie Cosmetics, logo.

Fans of the self-made billionaire were not kind about the coincidence, while not everyone loved the pink dress.

“Cause she’s still trying to be part of that Kardashian clan, it ain’t ever gonna happen girl. Keep trying,” one fan commented.

“She looks ridiculous,” another fan wrote, possibly siding with Jenner.

“Why she wearing a floor mat,” another user wrote, clearly not liking the fashion moment for either.

Xtina did it first. 👑 Such an inspiration. 😍 pic.twitter.com/gmdQMz77Xp — Bella’s Mom. 🐾 (@SpoiledChi2012) August 27, 2019

Chyna had an eventful night during the awards show, as she reportedly had an altercation with a fan that led her to leave the event early.

As first reported by Us Weekly, the reality star complaining at the Pallini spiked Italian lemonade concession stand because she was hungry and wanted a slice of pizza with her cocktail.

“I’m hungry. I’m starving. I’ve been starving all week, actually,” she reportedly shouted while dipping chicken fingers in sauce, according to an eyewitness.

“At the same time, an overzealous fan who was trying to get a picture with Chyna came back to bother her,” the onlooker said. “The situation escalated quickly into a fight, as Chyna didn’t want to take the picture. Chyna and the fan were yelling at each other.”

After the awkward fan encounter, the Rob & Chyna alum chose to leave the venue along with two of her personal bodyguards, the outlet wrote.

“Sloppy Seconds sounds about right for her,” one Twitter user commented referring to Chyna’s choice of outfits.

“why is she so ugly,” another user wrote after seeing a photo of Chyna.

Chyna and Jenner have a complicated history. Chyna was a longtime friend of Kim Kardashian West but things got complicated after the youngest Jenner started dating rapper Tyga, who Chyna shares 6-year-old King Cairo. Chyna was also in a tumultuous relationship with Rob Kardashian, welcoming daughter Dream in 2017 before they broke up.

Chyna sued the Kardashian family soon after the breakup claiming they had canceled spinoff Rob & Chyna in the midst of their chaotic breakup.