Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Snowboarding Has Social Media Sounding Off

The Kardashian-Jenner family might have another Olympian in the making. On Friday, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, snowboarding, which was so adorable that it left her fans in shock. It helped that Stormi looked oddly unfazed as she snowboarded down a trail.

“I can’t handle this,” Jenner, 22, wrote, alongside a group of emojis.

The post included two videos of Stormi on a snowboard, wearing a puffy white coat and a pink helmet. The post has earned more than 8.13 million likes in just four hours so far.

“Dying over here,” Hailey Bieber wrote in the comments section.

“Stop!!!! I cannot handle this,” Jenner’s big sister, Kim Kardashian wrote.

Stormi snowboarding might be the cutest thing of all time pic.twitter.com/lYFMzGuVzR — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 6, 2019

“OMG,” Gigi Hadid added.

“OMG I CANNOT HANDLE,” Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid added. “THIS IS HEAVEN. SHE IS HEAVEN.”

Jenner also shared a photo with Stormi before they hit the snow trails. The photos showed Jenner wearing her own white one-piece winter outfit, while Stormi donned a black helmet.

Stormi snowboarding made me want to get pregnant right fucking now lol — Clarissa (@Clarissaramosss) December 6, 2019

“Stormi’s first show trip,” Jenner wrote in the Instagram caption.

Jenner and Stormi are taking another break from life in L.A. after they spent Thanksgiving with Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott, in Palm Springs with Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. Scott and Jenner dated for two years before they called off their relationship in September.

Me @ 13 years old snowboarding for the first time: falls backwards, breaks both arms and has to be in two casts for months. Stormi @ 1 year old snowboarding: pic.twitter.com/YeaHuV8ie5 — Owen Russell (@0wenRussell) December 6, 2019

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” a source told PEOPLE in November.

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source continued. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

Jenner was rumored to be dating rapper Drake, but sources said this month their relationship is “complicated” because they were friends for years before she broke up with Scott.

stormi having this much coordination while snowboarding despite being like 2 years old shows that rich kids are a whole different breed pic.twitter.com/Ki3Wxe8lxK — a🍉 (@caffeinatedesi) December 6, 2019

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” a source told Us Weekly. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi, and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

