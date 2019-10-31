Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With Halloween Look

Kylie Jenner does not just celebrate Halloween once. The makeup mogul shared a third different costume on Thursday, channelling Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot for V Magazine. Earlier this week, the young billionaire showed off two other looks, one showing her dressed as a “grown up” Ariel from The Little Mermaid and another as a Playboy Bunny.

Jenner, 22, shared several photos from the new V shoot by photographer Greg Swales. In the photos, Jenner recreated the famous “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” sequence from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The look features Jenner in a pink gown, with flashy diamonds around her neck and wrist, complete with blonde locks.

Jenner did not write much in the captions for her photos, instead leaving a space for her fans to cheer on her look.

“[Oh my God] you guys are going ALL out,” big sister Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“Gorgeous darling,” one fan wrote.

“Wowowowowow,” former Fifth Harmony singer Normani wrote.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend… The youngest member of the world’s most famous family has never been afraid to really go for it — especially on Halloween,” V Magazine‘s caption read. “Starring in an homage to screen queen Marilyn Monroe, she reminds us once again that glamour and camp can come together as one.”

This was the third different Halloween costume Jenner wore this year. She previously wore an intricate Little Mermaid outfit, unveiled late Wednesday night. On Tuesday, she and her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou dressed as Playboy bunnies.

Jenner also had an intricate costume made up for her daughter, Stormi Webster. Stormi wore a miniature version of the purple dress and wig Jenner wore at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

While Jenner is putting up a fun front for Halloween this week, she faced some legal drama as well. According to E! News, Jenner filed for a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her property. The man made it through the gate outside her home and walked up to her door. He “aggressively” claimed to be visiting Jenner, but her security guard escorted the man off her property.

The man was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Jenner’s home, car and workplace. It is not clear if Stormi was home at the time of the incident.

E! News later reported that the man, whose name has not been reported, pleaded not guilty to allegedly trespassing onto Jenner’s property. The man also pleated not guilty to a felony charge of bringing contraband, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia into jail. His next court hearing was set for Nov. 12.

Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott broke up earlier this month.

