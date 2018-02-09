That Time Kylie Jenner Revealed She’s Scared of Butterflies

Before Kylie Jenner announced that she had named her newborn daughter Stormi, the Internet was full of theories that the 20-year-old would give her baby girl a butterfly-related moniker due to her consistent use of butterfly imagery, including the video announcing her daughter’s birth. As it turns out, while Jenner seems to be fond of decorative butterflies, she’s not too keen on the creatures themselves.

In a September episode of Jenner’s reality show Life of Kylie, she and friends Jordyn Woods and Victoria Villarroel take a trip to the butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo, where the 20-year-old tells her friends that she’s “scared if one lands on me.”

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” Jenner added in a confessional. “It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them, cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

Once fans learned Stormi’s name, the butterfly theory was partially tempered, although there are those who have been speculating that Stormi is a reference to the scientific theory of the butterfly effect. “Butterfly Effect” is also the name of a song by Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, purported to be about the makeup mogul.

“‘Stormi’ is short for Storm. A storm can be caused by a minute localized change in a complex system. That’s known as the butterfly effect. Butterfly in Spanish is Mariposa…” one Twitter user wrote.

In the video Jenner shared announcing Stormi’s birth, she wears a butterfly necklace and butterflies are seen on the walls of the infant’s nursery. On Snapchat, the 20-year-old shared a flower arrangement set up in front of a wall of framed butterfly prints, as well as a butterfly-shaped flower arrangement.

Going by Jenner’s quote on Life of Kylie, though, it’s unlikely the reality personality would have ever named her daughter something so specifically butterfly-related since she’s actually afraid of the insects, but as with many things Kardashian/Jenner related, we may never know the full truth.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner