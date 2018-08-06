‘KUWTK’: Scott Disick Admits He Feels ‘Guilty’ Having Moved on From Kourtney Kardashian



Since their split, both Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have moved on when it comes to love — Kardashian with Younes Bendjima and Disick with Sofia Richie.

But in Sunday’s Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick revealed that his new relationship often leads him feeling badly about his relationship with the mother of his three kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with anybody other than Kourt, so it’s definitely different, but it’s been a really good thing for me,” he told the camera during the premiere episode. “It is a little difficult for me to talk about what’s going on now, and sometimes I feel guilty that I’ve moved on. I think there are just some things that are weird to talk about with other people.”

Disick’s relationship status was a major point of interest for the Kardashian sisters, including Khloe Kardashian, who asked if he ever thought he and Kourtney would ever get back together and “finally get married.”

“We always said we would try and get back together when we were like 40,” Disick admitted, joking, “So she’s got a couple years. I mean I’m much younger.”

To the camera, he continued, “It’s like one of those things, I mean, when we were together, I feel like everyone had a problem with us being together. Now that we’re not together, everybody’s got a problem. So you can’t really win. But at the end of the day, my dream is not to talk about my relationship with my ex’s family.”

He went on to talk about it with his ex’s family during a visit with KarJenner cousin, CiCi Bussey.

“It’s definitely the first girl I’ve ever been with other than Kourt that was a real relationship,” he told her. “I mean, one part of me is really happy that I’m able to care about somebody again, but there’s always a part of me in the back that feels guilty because I’m moving on from Kourtney, you know what I mean?”

After some reassurance from Bussey that Kourtney was likewise moving on, Disick said he had a much more positive view of his co-parenting relationship.

“It’s just a nice time to move forward and be happy and positive and live a normal life again,” he told a friend. “Let nature take its course.”

He continued, “It’s an ongoing struggle, but … I don’t feel guilty anymore and I feel like I’m able to live my life the way that I should.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images / Getty