‘KUWTK’ Releases Dramatic Trailer Ahead of New Season

E! Network released a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 17 and it promises to be just as exciting as last season. In the 30-second spot, we see the Kardashians complain about how their lives are under constant criticism. Later, Scott Disick is heard telling Kourtney Kardashian he wants her to get along with Sofia Richie, while Kylie Jenner appears to be telling Khloe Kardashian that Jordyn Woods wants to reach out.

Are you ready for this? 👀 #KUWTK returns with an all new season September 8th only on E! pic.twitter.com/u4AzrVOxQd — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) August 2, 2019

“Everyone is so critical of our lives,” Kim Kardashian West says at the beginning of the clip. She then complains about someone Khloe invited to a party, but did not show up. There is a shot of Khloe wiping away tears as she says, “This whole thing sucks.”

Next, Kylie and Khloe are seen talking about someone wanting to send her a letter. It is possible the “she” Kylie is referring to is Woods, who was at the center of the cheating scandal that ended Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Later, Disick tells Kourtney, “I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take like a toll on me.”

Fans already know that Kourtney has been getting on with Richie, even going on vacation with her and Disick. Richie has also become closer friends with Kylie, since Woods was taken out of the picture.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

The source continued, “Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Woods was once Kylie’s closest friend, but she was cut out of the Kardashian orbit in February when she kissed Thompson, the father of Khloe’s daughter True, at a house party. Woods insisted there was nothing more to the relationship beyond that one kiss. However, since this was Thompson’s second cheating scandal, she broke up with Thompson. Woods also moved out of the home she shared with Kylie.

Kylie recently unfollowed Woods on Instagram, and it appears there is no chance of that relationship being repaired.

“She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible,” a source told PEOPLE. “She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

In another preview for Season 17, Kylie made a surprising admission about Woods.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody,” Kylie told Khloe. “[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuts on E! Network on Sept. 8.

