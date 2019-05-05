‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Throw Shade in Hilarious Clip

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are putting their own shady spin on a joint interview.

In a preview of Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom and ex Scott Disick show off their playful relationship while trying to film a confessional.

Excited for a new ep tonight! #KUWTK 9/8c on E! pic.twitter.com/F073Bz3FjO — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 5, 2019

As Disick slurps down a coffee, Jenner gently ribs him for the noisy drink, telling him, “Wild, you are wild.”

Clapping back, Disick appears to come for Jenner going under the knife, joking, “By the way, I don’t know what you’ve done, but it’s getting to the point that I’m nervous.”

“I can’t even work with you,” Jenner responds, with Disick adding, “I can’t breathe.”

As the father of Jenner’s grandchildren begins to cough, Jenner chides him for yet another loud outburst, asking, “Do you realize when somebody sits next to you and [coughs] that’s it’s a little distracting?”

“Same way I feel as when you’re on your phone,” he snaps back, prompting Jenner’s exasperated, “Jeez.”

Fans of KUWTK know, of course, that the two’s back and forth is all in good fun, with Jenner regularly sticking up for the father of her daughter’s children during his journey with substance abuse and relationship with Kardashian.

I love @KrisJenner and @ScottDisick so much! They could literally support their own spin-off. Comedy gold! — Justin Miles (@JustinM24166694) May 5, 2019

Cute together. So glad he’s still a part of the clan! For real! — Julie_Tucker (@JTucker818) May 5, 2019

Disick and Kardashian have also been working on their co-parenting relationship as of late, with the father-of-three even being invited on a family vacation with son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 4.

“I was worried about Scott, but it’s really nice to see Scott in full dad mode,” Kardashian said during an April episode of KUWTK. “And I feel like he’s really focused on this family trip.”

Disick added, “We’ve always said that we’re gonna try to be family. This is as close as we can get.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

