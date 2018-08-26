‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Stew Over Pregnancy Reveal Timing

Khloé Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner may be pregnant at the same time, but the two have different ideas about how public they want those pregnancies to be on Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a clip of Sunday’s episode, Kardashian laments how while she wants to announce her pregnancy publicly, Jenner isn’t ready, despite being months ahead of her bigger sister in her pregnancy.

“I am really anxious to announce my pregnancy, but Kylie’s three months ahead of me,” Kardashian tells the camera in the clip, adding, “I don’t want someone to be like, ‘Are you pregnant or are you just hungry?’”

“I don’t think I’m ever going to announce,” Jenner replies.

And while Kardashian was clearly torn between her desire to support her sister and live her pregnancy her way, the two clearly worked things out.

In December, she and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson announced they were expecting their first child, a daughter named True who would be born in April.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes,” she wrote. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Jenner, meanwhile, waited until three days after she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 to announce that she had ever been pregnant. In addition to an 11-minute video chronicling her pregnancy posted to YouTube, she released a statement explaining her desire for privacy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

We’re happy the sisters were able to work things out!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

