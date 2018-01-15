‘KUWTK’ Cliffhanger: Will Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Finally Announce Pregnancy?

After Khloé Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that her journey will be documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans are now wondering when the first footage will air, likely starting with Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson sharing the news with family and friends.

Judging by a preview clip for Monday’s episode, viewers will finally get their wish, with Kardashian and Thompson gathering a group together to make the announcement.

Monday’s episode is the second half of a two-part special, titled Bun In The Oven, which began with Sunday’s episode. At the end of the Sunday show, viewers saw a preview for Monday in which Kardashian and Thompson speak to family and friends including Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, her sisters and friends Malika Haqq and her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.

“Thank you all for coming,” Thompson tells the assembled crowd in the clip. “We have an announcement. Koko?”

The preview then cuts to Jenner putting her hands over her mouth in shock and excitement as the rest of the group reacts.

After confirming her pregnancy on Instagram in December, Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter and confirmed that cameras are capturing her journey to becoming a mom.

“Yes! It all happened during production so yes!” she wrote. “Super cool to have that documented.”

Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented 🤰🏼💜 https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017

