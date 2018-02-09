‘KUWTK’ First Look: Kris Jenner Grills Scott Disick About His Relationship with Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie may not be making any appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but that doesn’t mean Kris Jenner won’t pester Scott Disick about his new beau.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s KUWTK episode, Jenner sits down with Disick, who dated her daughter Kourtney Kardashian for almost a decade, and grills him about his new relationship.

First, Jenner asks if Disick is exclusive with anyone.

“What’s going on? Are you dating?” Jenner inquires. “Sure,” Disick replies vaguely.

“Are you dating one person? Just one?” the 62-year-old momager further pries. “Yeah. It’s something new,” he admits, barely budging.

Continuing the line of questioning, Jenner asks, “Are you going steady?”

“I guess that’s what the kids are calling it,” Disick responds.

When Jenner outrightly asks the father of three if he’s dating model Sofia Richie, he coyly confesses, “I mean, I guess you know who it is.”

Jenner then calls out the couple’s 15-year age difference, to which Disick responds with a pretty solid argument.

“Wait, so how old is she?” she asks. “Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age? 20?”

“19,” Disick says.

Jenner then compares his relationship to her first marriage to Rob Kardashian, Sr.

“You’re 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert was 12 years older,” she notes.

“You were underage, she’s not,” Disick fired back.

“Touche,” Jenner responds.

Disick and Richie, who have been publicly dating since September, are reportedly still going strong, even if the KarJenner clan doesn’t totally agree with the relationship.

Richie was spotted spending time with Disick and his three children, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. Pics of the outing were posted on a fan Instagram account, where Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner couldn’t resist taking a jab at the couple’s age difference.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Many fans hailed her as the “The Shade Queen” or “The Savage Queen” for the remark. Richie and Disick have taken a lot of heat for their substantial age gap; in fact, as many have pointed out, Richie is closer in age to Disick’s 8-year-old son Mason and his 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, than she is to Disick himself.

Still, others found it unsavory to see a member of the Kardashian clan shaming a couple over their age difference.

Disick’s fans jumped all over Jenner, reminding her about her sister Kylie Jenner’s previous relationship with rapper Tyga, with an age gap of about eight years. Many even questioned whether Tyga and Kylie began seeing each other while she was still underage.

Others took shots at Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, who is nearly three decades older than her ex-boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who she was dating at the time.

“That’s funny coming from someone who’s mum is dating a man 30 years younger then her AND who’s sister is dating someone with the same age gap as Scott & Sofia (kourtney and her boyfriend) AND who’s little sister played stepmom to tyga’s son at just 17 years old,” snapped a follower. “Sorry kenny but you’re not one to talk…”

“Let me remind you your momma is dating a 33 year old man,” wrote another.