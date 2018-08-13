Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Lunatic’ Therapist to Blame for Fighting, Family Says

Kourtney Kardashian’s new therapist is the reason for the reality star’s newly-copped attitude towards her family, at least as far as they’re concerned.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé and Kim Kardashian conferred with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick about her sudden change of attitude, which Khloé said had resulted in “World War III” amid the sisters.

“There’s two new things in her life — boyfriend and her therapist,” Khloé told mom Kris Jenner. “Ever since then, she’s been a raging b—, and instead of owning it or whatever, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude, it’s just not how you raised any of us.”

“I think her therapist is a lunatic,” Kim dished, with Khloé chiming in, “psychotic.”

Disick had a similar theory. “She said her therapist said what she’s doing is right, but if I were to do anything similar to what she’s doing, it’s not right. And I was like, ‘Ah, OK, good to know.’”

Khloé added, “We need to find this therapist and be like, ‘B—, do you even know me?’”

To the camera, Kim said pointedly, “If you’re watching, we hate you” to Kourtney’s therapist.

Later, the two sisters tried to get Kourtney to agree to go to a different therapist with them to work out their issues.

“We’ve realized that there definitely are some hidden issues that are really deep that we have to sort out,” Kim said. “Just not Kourtney’s therapist.”

Disick joked, “Someone should get to the bottom of this before she kills us.”

When they confront Kourtney about therapy, the mother of three refused to make eye contact with her sisters while accusing them of mocking her therapy journey, continuing to scroll through her phone all the while, much to their dismay.

“We don’t make fun of you for going to therapy. We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist now,” Khloé told her.

“I don’t hate you,” Kourtney said. “My therapist just said this will start to happen. People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them. I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

After going back and forth with snarky responses, Khloé snapped, storming out after telling her big sister, “If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would have known what I was saying. So if you don’t care to fix relationships with your sister, I can’t force you to.”

Kourtney dideventually agree to go to sister therapy, during which her sisters lament her distance from them relationship-wise and her new “insecurity.” She, in turn, argued that her sisters don’t value her desire to travel and be less involved in the show.

Kim told the cameras that while she was happy for her sister to take her trips, “we just want her to be held accountable and be responsible that when you take a job and you’re being paid to do something, that you honor that, because all of us do.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

