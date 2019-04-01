‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ Over Fourth Baby With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian didn’t really think she would be welcoming a fourth child with Kanye West, but now that she is, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a little nervous.

In Sunday’s Season 16 premiere of the E! reality show, Kardashian and her rapper husband announced they would be adding to their family with a fourth child, a little boy whom they were expecting via surrogate. The two are already parents to North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

The two broke the news over dinner to Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and two of their three kids — Penelope, 6, and Mason, 9.

“We have an announcement to make,” Kim told the table during the family gathering. “We’re having a baby. We’re having a boy.”

Wanting to keep things private until the youngest Kardashian-West was born, Kim told her family, “We don’t want anyone to know until it happens.”

But as she revealed to sister Kylie Jenner later on, North has already been telling people at school she has a baby brother on the way, forcing Kim to do damage control with some of the other parents at school.

This is the second surrogacy for Kim and her husband, after the reality personality suffered life-threatening complications during both of her first two pregnancies. But, the KKW Beauty mogul admitted, she didn’t even think their last embryo would take to create a fourth baby for a surrogate.

“I’m low-key freaking out,” Kim told her little sister. “I didn’t think it was going to happen. I thought like, ‘Oh, it probably won’t even take.’”

And while Kim was initially nervous about North being the one to let the secret slip, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January that she was actually the one with loose lips.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people and I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she said.

In February, Kim revealed on Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel that she and her husband had always aimed for four kids in their family.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she told him. “I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he’s like still living his life.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

