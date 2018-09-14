Why Khloe Kardashian Chose Kim as True’s Legal Guardian Over Kourtney

One of Khloé Kardashian’s first decisions as a mom forced her to choose between sisters Kim and Kourtney — and Kim came out on top.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a pregnant Khloé had to break the news to Kourtney that she had weighed her options when it came to choosing a legal guardian for her daughter True Thompson and decided to choose Kim over her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I can’t make anything official until after the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens,” she says in the clip first posted by E! News. “Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it will be more like Kim — a lot more stricter.”

Kim and Kourtney both have three kids, with Kourtney sharing 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelop and 3-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick and Kim sharing 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 7-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West. But Khloé clearly sees herself as a mom, at least at the time, as being more similar to sister Kim’s style.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” Khloé says. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

Kourtney doesn’t seem too broken up about her decision, despite Kim calling it “an honor.”

“Guess what? You don’t have to give me an explanation,” she responds. “I’ve got three kids and I’m busy on my own.”

“You’re at capacity,” Khloé replies.

“No, I’m not at capacity,” Kourtney adds, clarifying she would like “one plus” more children eventually.

She added to the camera, “I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids. So I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!