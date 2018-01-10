‘KUWTK’ Episode Inspired $1 Million Donation to Homeless Shelter

Kim Kardashian is using her fame for good.

The star revealed Tuesday that an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that focused on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles prompted a $1 million donation to the Alexandria House, a longterm shelter for women and single mothers, which was featured on the show.

“Just got off the phone w/our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired [Alexandria House] have been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved!” she tweeted Tuesday. “One person even donated $1mil. THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference! #AlexandriaHouse“

Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian visited Skid Row and consulted with fair housing advocates during a November episode of the E! show.

“I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naive anymore, and I want to use my platform to get more people involved,” Kim said on the show. “I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue.”

Later, they met with a group of women who had all experienced homelessness to hear their stories about being on the street.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that it’s not that simple,” Kim said. “It has to be a bunch of people coming together to figure this out.”

Taking what she learned and turning it into action, Kim hosted a benefit for a women’s shelter, allowing the women to tell their stories and enjoy a day of pampering on her dime.

“There’s so many different stories and I think the most important thing is to get people off Skid Row,” she said.

