‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Feels Kanye West Is ‘Harassing’ Her About Having More Kids

During Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian tells best friend, Larsa Pippen that husband Kanye West wants to have more kids with her, but the suggestion feels more like harassment.

“How do you keep getting lucky with all your kids?” Pippen asks. “You’re supposed to have like, one bad kid — who doesn’t sleep, who doesn’t eat…your kids are all so good.”

“Yeah, Kanye wants to have more though,” Kardashian says as Pippen looks on in awe. “He’s been harassing me.”

“How many more?” Pippen asks.

“He wants like, seven,” Kardashian says rolling her eyes with a smile. “He’s stuck on seven.”

“He needs to name his next album, ‘Seven,’ and lighten up on the kids situation,” Pippen jokes. “Seven kids is crazy…”

“That’s crazy,” Kardashian said. “I could never, especially in the world we live in.”

During a confessional, Kardashian reveals that because of the way the world is now, she rather keep her children close to her.

“I feel like the world is just so different now than when I grew up, so I’ve been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” she disclosed.

She goes on to state how lately there have been so many devastating school shootings with the most recent being in Parkland, Florida earlier this spring.

“That hit so close to home, and as a parent in general, the thought of bringing my kid to school and having them not come home because of a senseless shooting is something that definitely consumes me a lot,” Kardashian adds. “It’s like every day there’s something so traumatizing that just makes you not feel safe.”

This past month, Kardashian’s husband reiterated that thought about expanding their family to having a total seven children while in Uganda, telling Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni that he’d like to have four more kids.

When Museveni asked West and Kardashian how many children they have, West said, “We have three. I would like to have seven.” He turned to look at Kardashian, who smiled and said, “I would not like to have seven.”

The parents share daughter North West, 5, son Saint West, 2, and daughter Chicago West, nine months.

Photo credit: NBCU / E! Entertainment