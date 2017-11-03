Kris Jenner Officiates Wedding of Hollywood Hunk and New Hubby

Kris Jenner set aside her role as momager extraordinaire recently to help one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks tie the knot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch traveled to Palm Springs last weekend to officiate the wedding of Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes, 29, and florist to the stars Jeff Leatham, 46.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two thanked Jenner for her role in one of a number of Instagram shots they posted after the ceremony, which showed a bed of hundreds of red roses as part of the romantic decor.

Last night I married the man of my dreams. I’m still crying happy tears. @jeffleatham …I love you & am excited to spend the rest of my life with you. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Leatham captioned a photo from the ceremony with a gushing thanks to Jenner, who is a longtime friend of his.

“When your lucky enough to stand next to your love [Colton Haynes] and become his husband – with the beautiful, thoughtful words of love and inspiration from a dear friend [Kris Jenner] who I look up to and inspires me daily,” he wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my full heart -I Love you Both, I am Blessed.”

Up Next: Kris Jenner Gets That You’re Sick of the Kardashians

The wedding was closed to the press, but TMZ reports that wedding guests included Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello, Chelsea Clinton, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, and American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Cheyenne Jackson.

The wedding, which took place at the up-scale Parker Palm Springs, was decorated by Leatham, who is also the creative director for Four Seasons. He told PEOPLE the theme of the wedding was “Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video.”