Kris Jenner Skips Daughter Kim Kardashian’s Birthday to Attend Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is good friends with the Kardashian family, more specifically Kris Jenner, and it turns out Lawrence is higher on Jenner’s list than her own daughter Kim Kardashian because the momager just ditched her daughter’s birthday for Lawrence’s wedding.

The Hunger Games actress tied the knot to art dealer Cooke Maroney at the gorgeous Belcourt Castle in Newport, Rhode Island over the weekend and Jenner was in attendance with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The mom of six rocked a beautiful black embellished gown to the event.

The wedding come just eight months after the sweet pair got engaged, after only dating for less than a year. They hosted 150 guests including A-listers like Amy Schumer, Adele, Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz and Ashley Olsen. Their menu included delicious food items like an array of hors d’oeuvres and s’mores. Throughout the reception, other items like burgers and offerings from Boston’s Baddest Food Truck were carried around on trays.

“People were really nice,” Kevin Tortorella, owner of the truck’s told PEOPLE. “We were serving guests until quarter after 3 a.m., and then serving security.”

The afterparty started at 12:30 a.m. and didn’t stop until 5:30 a.m.

“It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke were the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.,” a source told the outlet. “They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress.”

The 29-year-old has kept her lips sealed on her relationship to the 34-year-old. However, in June 2018 she opened up about her man gushing over him calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” she said of how she knew she wanted to marry him. “How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

As for Kardashian, she turned 39 years old today but celebrated with her sisters and friends over the weekend at her mom’s house in Palm Springs.

“It was a girls trip and just the way she wanted it,” a source revealed to the outlet. “On Saturday night, they had a fun birthday dinner. Kim usually doesn’t make a big deal about her birthday, so for her this was perfect.”

In attendance were sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.