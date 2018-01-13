Kris Jenner Pranks Khloe Kardashian as Crazy Mime

One of the best parts of keeping up with the Kardashian family comes when they try to outprank each other.

After Khloe played a joke on her mother, Kris Jenner, by locking her in a room with a mime, the Kardashian matriarch decided to retaliate in full costume.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, released by E! News, Jenner shows up at Kardashian’s house dressed as a mime. Kardashian laughs as a silent Kris performs mime moves without saying a word.

“I think you should do this all the time,” Kardashian jokes.

Kardashian then reflects on seeing the stress-free side of Jenner.

“I am so happy to see my mom as this light, fun Kris Jenner,” Khloe says. “This is the Kris Jenner that I know, so the next time things get crazy, pull out that face paint and your mime costume. You’re good to go.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be back with a two-night special Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET on E.