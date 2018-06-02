Kris Jenner Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Kendall Was Dating Ben Simmons

Kris Jenner says she had no clue her daughter Kendall started seeing NBA star Ben Simmons.

Reports surfaced that the 22-year-old model and the Philadelphia 76ers player, also 22, were romantically linked after they were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills hotel, and other times this week.

“I have no idea. You’re telling me everything first, right here!” Kris told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of American Woman on Thursday, May 31.

The new couple, who are reportedly casually dating according to Us Weekly, recently stepped out for a double date later that day with Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods and fellow basketball player Devin Booker. TMZ reported that after the foursome left The Nice Guy around 1 a.m., Kendall and Simmons headed to Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails before calling it a night at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Neither Jenner or Simmons have commented about their presumed relationship.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner has been romantically tied with a basketball player. Prior to Simmons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Blake Griffin for several months.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Griffin’s romance slowed down after the 29-year-old was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” the source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

In April, the two were seen avoiding each other while attending a Coachella Music Festival party.

Simmons has an interesting dating history as well, with rumors that he was dating singer Tinashe after some flirty exchanges on social media. The couple were reportedly going strong until as recently as Coachella.

After news of Jenner’s romance with Simmons surfaced, Tinashe’s younger brother Kudzai accused the athlete of cheating on his sister.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” wrote Kudzai on Twitter in response to Page Six‘s report that the duo are now dating.

Responding to Tinashe’s fans, Kudzai also claimed that Simmons — who has since deleted all photos of him and the Tinashe from Instagram — and the singer only split on Sunday.

“Sorry for blowing up y’all twitter everyone,” Kudzai tweeted. “It was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls—.”

In response to a fan who said Simmons is “just a man,” he wrote, “I’m 19, no f—ing excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant.”

Tinashe hasn’t commented on the cheating rumors, but her other brother Thulani also retweeted Kudzai’s tweet.