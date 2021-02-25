Kris Jenner Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Kris Jenner has been the mastermind behind her kids' booming careers for over a decade now, and the momager has plenty to show for it. Along with managing her children, Jenner also makes her income from several other ventures, all combining for an estimated net worth of $190 million. As a manger, Jenner receives 10 percent of everything her kids make, and with the figures they're earning, that means she takes home a hefty payday.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, has only continued to grow, and Forbes reported in 2018 that Kylie paid her mom $17 million that year. In 2019, Kylie sold a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million, which gave Kris another $60 million, according to Forbes. Kylie has jokingly poked fun at the professional relationship with multiple Kylie Cosmetics products, including an eyeshadow called "10%." Kim Kardashian also has her own lucrative cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and Kendall Jenner was named Forbes' highest-paid model of the year in 2018, making $22.5 million in the 12 months before June 2018. Khloé Kardashian also owns her own apparel company, Good American.

In addition to managing her kids, Kris also earns major money thanks to her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In 2017, the family signed a "below $100 million" deal, and Kris told Ellen DeGeneres that each member of the family pretty much gets paid equally for the gig, though TMZ reported that Kris also scored her 10 percent managing fee, which worked out to be $15 million. Forbes reports that Kris earns $100,000 for each episode, and while the show will end with its 20th season this year, the family recently signed a global content deal with Hulu that is rumored to be worth millions.

Like her children, Kris also engages in plenty of sponsored posts on social media, which can be extremely lucrative depending on follower count. Kris has promoted clothing, toothbrushes, diamonds, CBD tea and more, and she also takes a cut from her kids' numerous endorsement deals. Kris has also written a cookbook and an autobiography and hosted one season of her talk show, Kris, in 2013. In 2020, she sold her home in Hidden Hills and for $15 million, which was several million dollars more than what she paid for it, according to Variety.