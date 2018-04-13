Kris Jenner’s Friend Reveals If the Momager Planned Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner may be the mastermind behind many of her daughters’ career moves, but there are some things the momager doesn’t plan for.

One of those things was the cheating scandal now surrounding Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, with allegations of infidelity having been leveled at Thompson starting earlier this week.

Perhaps because of Jenner’s past history or perhaps because some people are trolls, a rumor has been circulating that Jenner orchestrated the scandal, something the 62-year-old’s friend Lisa Stanley shot down in an interview with KIIS FM.

Stanley called the rumor “such horse s—,” noting that the Kardashian family is probably in “damage control,” according to the Daily Mail.

Stanley also described how the family deals with scandals like these, sharing, “They have a meeting no matter where everyone is.”

She added, “They’re on a phone whether it’s FaceTime or on the phone, Kris leads the meeting, and they do damage control and decide how they’re going to handle it.”

The interview was given shortly before Khloé gave birth to her baby girl, with Stanley saying that Jenner would never “plan something against her child.”

“Even Kris has her line she draws in the sand,” Stanley said, adding, “And by the way, she’s not going to plan something against her child that’s not only has been through hell and back with Lamar Odom, that cheating scumbag, and now she’s dealing with this guy!”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, with Kardashian’s pregnancy being reported in September 2017. A scandal began erupting this week when reports of Thompson’s infidelities surfaced from multiple outlets reporting on multiple occasions.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

On Thursday, it was reported that Khloé had given birth to the couple’s baby girl, with several of her family members confirming the news via congratulatory posts on social media. The latest of these has come from Kim Kardashian, who praised her sister and called Khloé’s baby “so beautiful.”

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you!” Kim wrote. “Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

