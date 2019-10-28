Kris Jenner Denies Setting Up Khloe Kardashian’s Run-in With Ex Lamar Odom

Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Kris Jenner once again denying a longstanding rumor that she set-up a public run-in between Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, basketball player Lamar Odom, in 2015. Odom wrote Jenner was behind the meeting in his memoir Darkness to Light, causing the subject to resurface four years later. However, Kardashian still thinks her mom may have had a hand in the meeting.

Back in August 2015, TMZ published a photo showing Odom following Kardashian outside her SoulCycle class at 6:45 a.m. According to the site, Odom “came out of nowhere” and started screaming at her. A witness claimed Odom demanded she talk to him, but Kardashian refused. She even reportedly yelled, “Get off of me, get off of me. Stop. Stop.”

Another witness asked Kardashian if she wanted her to call the police, but Odom allegedly said, “You’re not going to call the cops on Lamad Odom.”

“How did you know I was here?” Kardashian asked. Odom did not answer.

Kardashian managed to make it to her car and drove away.

“It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe’s classes and it caused a big commotion,” Jenner said Sunday night, reports PEOPLE. “Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened.”

Kardashian still believes Jenner had something to do with it. After all, how did he know she would be workout so early in the morning.

“The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning. I don’t think my mom realizes the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm’s way,” the reality TV star said.

Kardashian and Odom were married in September 2009, just a month after meeting. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, after Odom suffered a drug relapse and cheated on her. In 2015, Odom nearly died during a drug overdose and Kardashian termportarily sdropped the divorce. However, she filed for divorce again in 2016, and it was finalized in December 2016.

Kardashian brought up the SoulCycle incident after she learned Odom mentioned it in his book. She tried to get a hold of Jenner for an explanation, but could not reach her. She felt her mother was trying to avoid her. When Kardashian finally spoke with her mother, Jenner once again denied orchestrating the 2015 meeting.

On Sunday, Kardashian revealed Odom tried to reconnect after publishing his memoir, but she decided against having an in-person meeting. However, he remains an important part in her life.

“I love Lamar,” Kardashian said. “He’s such a huge part of my life and I will always keep him in such a special place in my life. I love him and I have so much respect for him, and I want only beautiful things to come his way, but the past is the past.”

New KUWTK episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credot: Getty Images