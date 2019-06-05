Kris Jenner Breaks Into Tears After Daughter Kim Kardashian Takes Over Christmas Eve Party in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Handing over the reins for the annual family Christmas Eve party was an emotional moment for Kris Jenner.

In a preview of Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to her mom that she, along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, were looking to shake things up this year with the Christmas Eve party their mom had been throwing for decades.

“You’re a little tough on me as far as doing the same thing every year, so I just don’t want to disappoint anybody,” Jenner tells her daughter, who tries to reply diplomatically, “I just think the kids have evolved from having it just be your friends. It’s kind of like, this older party.”

And while Jenner insists that “reindeer” and “hot dog on a stick” made up for some of the strangers, Kardashian held fast, insisting, “It’s a bunch of people we don’t know. There’s literally people we don’t know.”

“The time has come that maybe we switch the location and we have it here at our house,” she pitches to her mom. “I know Kanye [West] loves to put things together, so if he knows that we’re doing a Christmas Eve party, he’ll have so many ideas. We just have a different vibe and a different energy. We all collectively, all the siblings, feel that way.”

As Jenner confirms she’s been “outnumbered” by her daughters, she begins to tear up as the emotions hit her.

“Well, that makes me sad,” she says.

“I want you to give us your blessing,” Kardashian adds. “I don’t want to just steal it from you.”

“No, I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” Jenner replies, beginning to cry. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”

“You’re making me cry seeing you cry,” Kardashian tells her mom, wiping away tears of her own now. “It’s just a party.”

“I know, but it’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards,” Jenner explains of the emotions involved. “Well, you can have the party. It’s the right thing.”

Kardashian and West definitely did ring in the new era of KUWTK parties with a bang, throwing a Winter Wonderland-themed bash that reportedly cost $1.3 million.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” the KKW Beauty mogul adds to the camera. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends.”

“We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too,” she continues. “But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!