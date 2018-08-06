Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spar on Twitter During ‘KUWTK’ Premiere

The Kardashian sister drama doesn’t end with Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian took their feuding to Twitter during their reality series season 15 premiere Sunday, proving to viewers that their sisterly spat hasn’t worked itself out quite yet.

While watching Kim and Kourtney’s vicious fight over the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot play out on screen, Khloe tweeted out “I just wanted peace” in response to a fan asking her to pick a side.

Kourtney was quick to clap back, implying her sister had an ulterior motive replying, “Khloe let’s be honest here.”

Khloe let’s be honest here. https://t.co/nS1YSkiyR9 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

But Khloe didn’t appreciate the insinuation, immediately responding, “What the f— does that mean?? I didn’t want peace??”

What the fuck does that mean?? I didn’t want peace?? #kuwtk https://t.co/usWTdEUI9c — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 6, 2018

“Eventually,” Kourtney responded cryptically, to which Khloe snapped back, “Please explain when I ever jumped in on that situation. I’m the one who f—ing called you to make sure you were good.”

Please explain when I ever jumped in on that situation. I’m the one who fucking called you to make sure you were good. #KUWTK https://t.co/JMe4Zp0sWt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 6, 2018

Kim and Kourtney were also involved in their own feuding after Kourtney tweeted, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

Kim wasn’t buying her excuse though, responding, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

Kourtney tried to play it cool in response, but it doesn’t appear to have quelled any of the tension.

“And i do,” she replied. “But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

Kim appeared to be pretty over the drama of the night though, tweeting at Khloe, “Girls let’s watch West Coast feed together and laugh about this.”

Girls let’s watch West Coast feed together and laugh about this 🤞🏼🤦🏻‍♀️🙏🏼 https://t.co/qvNa9DtZR7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

Khloe, meanwhile, drew a line in the sand, writing, “Hey [Kourtney Kardashian] are you watching the same episode I am??? Do you think I was picking on you? I was genuinely concerned about your happiness. Stop looping me into your drama with Kim! Don’t ever tweet me that s— again!”

Hey @kourtneykardash are you watching the same episode I am??? Do you think I was picking on you? I was genuinely concerned about your happiness. Stop looping me into your drama with Kim! Don’t ever tweet me that shit again! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 6, 2018

But don’t be too worried. The sisters are “ride or die,” Kourtney clarified in another tweet, with Kim adding, “Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!”

dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

