Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Share Kiss While Swimming in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian packed on the PDA with boyfriend Younes Bendjima during their romantic summer getaway in Capri, Italy.

The couple were photographed making out while swimming in the ocean off the coast Capri. They also spent time in swimming in the blue water, inside caves and also sunbathed together as they went boating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

In the photos, released by E! News, Kardashian rocked a light orange, high waist Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve bikini, while Bendjima wore black swimming trunks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau reportedly stayed at a penthouse suite at the beachfront Capri Palace hotel during their visit to the island. The room can be booked starting at $4,800 a night.

Benjima also shared a video of his “baby,” Kardashian, rocking a blue dress as they rode in a convertible around the island.

Kardashian and Bendjima began vacationing in Italy last week, starting with the city of Rome. The couple started seeing each other more than a year ago and have been spotted vacationing together multiple times in their relationship.

Kardashian’s sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, were also spotted in Europe this week.

Jenner documented her trip to Cannes, France, with boyfriend Travis Scott before spending some time in Paris, where Kim was spotted for a 12-hour trip with husband Kanye West.

The trip marked the first time Kim went to Paris since her traumatic 2016 robbery. Kim opened up about her emotional return to the city on her app Friday.

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also where I suffered great trauma,” she added. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she continued. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

A source told PEOPLE that the trip was a “big deal” for Kardashian West.

“Before the robbery, she always loved Paris. She wants to love Paris again,” the source added. “Kim always has a good attitude. She believes that you need to face your fears to move on, and she just did that. It was only a short trip and they left the kids in Los Angeles.”

Kardashian recently made headlines for being the only member of the Kardashian Jenner gang to be left out of the Maxim Hot 100 list. Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Khloé made it on the list, and even ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s current girlfriend Sofia Richie.