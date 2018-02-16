Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Valentine’s Day Look in Instagram Snaps

In case you were unaware, Valentine’s Day was this week, and plenty of celebrities celebrated the holiday by posting photos on social media. One of those stars was Kourtney Kardashian, who posted a pair of sultry snaps on Instagram.

Clad in red lingerie, the mom of three poses in bed, looking at the camera in one snap and holding her hand to her head in another.

“Valentine’s Day,” she wrote, adding that fans could get the details about her makeup look on her official app.

Several commenters referenced Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, who is currently dating Sofia Richie.

A source recently told People that Kardashian wasn’t too happy to hear about Disick and Richie, who is 15 years his junior.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” the source said. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

Since then, the insider said that Kardashian realized her ex has been “doing so much better.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 38, has been dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima for over a year.

“He has very much shaped up in the past few months,” the source said of Scott. “Kourtney is happy Scott is doing better. Things between Kourtney and Scott are civil.”

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” the insider continued. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times.”

Kardashian and Disick share three children — sons Reign 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis,” the source said. “It was very sad, because they missed Scott. Now, he sees his kids every week.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash