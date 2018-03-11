Kourtney Kardashian Tapes Breasts in Place to Go Shirtless Under Jacket

Kourtney Kardashian was seen using black gaffer tape during a shirtless outing with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail show Kardashian and Benjima out on the town Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Kardashian wore a dark green suit with black high heels. She refrained from wearing a shirt under the jacket. She used tape to make sure she did not show off more than she intended, although photographers spotted some of the black tape.

Kardashian and Bendjima were out to celebrate Tristan Thompson’s birthday. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is dating Khloe Kardashian and is the father of her baby.

Wearing a jacket without a shirt is one of Kardashian’s favorite looks. On Friday, she posted a photo of herself wearing a silver coat without a shirt under it.

Sister Kim also has her own “tape trick,” which she uses for a different purpose — It gives her the perfect red carpet cleavage. Like Kardashian, she also uses gaffer’s tape.

“You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it [laughing out loud],” Kim wrote in a 2016 blog post. “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off [laughing out loud].”

Kardashian’s outing with Bendjima once again put to bed persistent rumors of a breakup between the couple.

Earlier this week, Kardashian posted Instagram Story videos from the SoCal Bristol Farms Market on Mullhollard Drive, with Bendjima prominently featured.

Kardashian and the 24-year-old Bendjima met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016, a year after she split from Scott Disick again. It was also the night before Kim was robbed in Paris.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE about Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima in December 2017. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

Disick and Kardashian have three children, 8-year-old Mason; 3-year-old Reign; and 5-year-old Penelope. Disick is now dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie.