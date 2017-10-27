Kourtney Kardashian Gets Backlash From Fans for Latest Photo

As the eldest of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian definitely has some wise words to share with her siblings and fans. But her latest nuggets of knowledge shared to social media backfired with a few fans.

On Friday, Kardashian took to Instagram to share an image of herself dressed in pink silk PJs, black pumps and a black, lacy bralette with a caption fans took immediate notice of.

“Reading is fundamental,” Kardashian wrote.

While it’s no secret that the power of reading is something we should never underestimate as it opens doors to conscientious, awareness and success, the mother-of-three received quite a bit of backlash for the three words shared alongside the snapshot that showed Kardashian in full-face makeup and designer pajamas.

“Did you take a reading break to pause for the cameraman?” an Instagram user asked.

“Let’s be honest this is just a pose please,” another wrote.

“But you don’t need a full face beat down and staged lighting to read,” an Instagram user wrote with the abbreviation for laughing-out-loud.

While fans did not take the message too kindly and mainly ridiculed the reality star for her snap, she has been charming them all week with other social media posts, including a hilarious throwback video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing her prediction for the reality show’s future during its debut season.

When a reporter asked if there would be a season two of KUWTK, Kardashian replied, “I hope so. We will have season 16 if Ryan [Seacrest] wants to!”

Sealing her psychic abilities with a crystal ball emoji in the caption, the socialite was right about her family’s reality TV future. The renewal deal puts the Kardashians well past season 16 as the show — in its 10th year on air — is currently running its 14th season.

The new contract ordered five more seasons of the reality show following the famous Kardashian-Jenner family, and the clan is set to earn $30 million per season, totaling $150 million.

This is a bump from the 2015 deal E! made with the family, ordering five seasons for $100 million.