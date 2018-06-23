Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Glistening Bikini Body During Getaway With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of her romantic Italian vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The couple was photographed soaking in the sun in Capri, Italy, on Friday, as they spent the day swimming and relaxing.

See the photos, released by Entertainment Tonight, here.

Kardashian flaunted her toned bikini body in a summer yellow two-piece swimsuit as she caught some rays while lounging on a boat. The mother of three later covered up with a hat as she snuggled with Bendjima, who was looking cool in a dark blue button-up, driving the boat.

The couple reportedly arrived in Rome on Tuesday, and took the next few days to see the sights in the majestic city.

Kardashian’s sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, were also spotted in Europe this week.

Jenner documented her trip to Cannes, France, with boyfriend Travis Scott before spending some time in Paris, where Kim was spotted for a 12-hour trip with husband Kanye West.

This week marked the first time Kim went to Paris since her traumatic 2016 robbery.

The KKW Beauty CEO opened up about her emotional return to the city on her app Friday.

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also where I suffered great trauma,” she added. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she continued. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

A source told PEOPLE that the trip was a “big deal” for Kardashian West.

“She knew she would return eventually, but was always nervous about it,” the insider said. “She needed the right reason to go back. Kanye wanted her to come on the trip and she’s happy that she came.”

“Before the robbery, she always loved Paris. She wants to love Paris again,” the source added. “Kim always has a good attitude. She believes that you need to face your fears to move on, and she just did that. It was only a short trip and they left the kids in Los Angeles.”

Kourtney recently made headlines for being the only member of the Kardashian Jenner gang to be left out of the Maxim Hot 100 list. Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Khloé made it on the list, and even ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s current girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Photo credit: Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin