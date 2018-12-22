Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly ‘Fears’ Ex Scott Disick Will Propose to Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going so strong that his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly “fears” the two will get engaged over the holidays.

“Kourtney fears Scott may propose to Sofia over the holidays,” a source told HollywoodLife on Friday. “She’d be crushed. Kourt still has a lot of love and unresolved emotions for the father of her children so she would be disappointed if he committed to something long term with another woman.”

The source claimed Kardashian, 39, is disappointed that she was not with Disick, 35, when he “matured” and became the father she “always dreamed he could be.”

“Kourtney has seen how much Sofia has helped Scott mature and become the man and father Kourtney always dreamed he could be,” the source explained, adding that Kardahsian was not happy to see that she was not the woman to change Disick since “it took the love of another woman to save him from himself.”

Kardashian also believes that the time for them to ever get back together has come and gone. She believes the holiday season will be so romantic that Disick will not be able to pass down the opportunity to ask the 20-year-old Richie to marry him.

“Timing has always been a problem for Kourtney and Scott too,” HollywoodLife‘s source claimed. “Now that Kourtney is at last open to a reconciliation with her ex, she is afraid the upcoming holidays may create a situation where she may lose Scott forever… along with any chance they may have for more kids and a romantic ending.”

Kardashian and Disick were together for a decade and are parents to three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3. The two have remained close to co-parent their children, even spending Thanksgiving with him. She mentioned how thankful she was for him in her Thanksgiving Day Instagram post.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

In November, Kardashian agreed to a dinner with Disick and Richie, a model and the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, in Malibu. A source told E! News that she wants to become close friends with Richie, now that she understands how serious they are.

“Scott and Sofia are very serious and Scott felt it was important that Sofia and Kourtney interact and bond,” the source explained. “They have kept things separate for over a year now, and Kourtney is now more open and willing to have a surface level relationship with Sofia.”

Another source told E! that Kardashian merely wants to get to know Richie better since their children will be spending so much time with their father’s girlfriend.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” they added “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently wrapped up its latest season and will be back next year.