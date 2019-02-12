Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick Gets Drastic First Haircut

Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, got her very first haircut this week, and her proud mom made sure to document the moment on social media.

On Monday, Feb. 11, Kardashian shared a pair of photos of her 6-year-old rocking a blunt bob with choppy ends, along with a patent leather jacket and a white t-shirt.

“First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years,” Kardashian captioned the slideshow.

A second photo found Penelope offering the camera a peace sign, clearly content with her drastic hair change after previously sporting long brown locks.

The 6-year-old’s new look came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who also shared a photo of the transformation on his Instagram Story.

“Gave Penelope her first ever haircut today!” he wrote. “That was pretty special.”

Penelope is clearly already taking after her mom’s trendsetting style, something made even easier by the fact that Kardashian is happy to lend her clothes to her only daughter.

“I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’” Kardashian told PEOPLE in August of Penelope. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her,” she added. “I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.’”

While Penelope has plenty of her mom’s clothes to grow into for one day, for now, Kardashian shared that her daughter is experimenting with her own style.

“She does everything. She loves it,” the 39-year-old shared. “I usually just try to let her go with it. Once in a while I might chime in with, ‘Well, maybe it might look better like this,’ but for the most part, I let her do her thing.”

Kardashian shares Penelope with ex Scott Disick, and the pair are also parents to sons Mason and Reign. The three siblings also have plenty of cousins, many of whom are close in age, and Kardashian recently told E! News that she’s happy the next generation of her family is already so close.

“It’s such a blessing. I don’t even know how we got here with so many babies but it’s so amazing,” she said in August. “Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it’s such a magical time in our family.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash