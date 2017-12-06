Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Dad Reveals He Never Plans to Speak With Her Again

Just weeks after criticizing Kim Zolciak Biermann for keeping the dog who bit her young son on the face, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s father is disengaging completely from any remaining relationship he had with his daughter.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently reached out to her dad, Joe Zolciak, to propose a TV reunion, reports Life & Style, but he was not interested in a reconciliation.

His refusal, an insider said, comes in part because Biermann did not want to include her mother, Karen Zolciak, in the family reunion.

“I have no plans to speak to [Kim] ever again,” Zolciak said, adding that if the Bravo star wanted to see him, “She would have to crawl up my driveway on her hands and knees and apologize to my wife.”

The two family members recently clashed after Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, decided to reintroduce Sinn, the dog who attacked their 5-year-old son, Kash Biermann, to the family — albeit with a muzzle and strict supervision rules.

“If I had a dog that attacked one of my children, it would be gone,” Zolciak told InTouch last week of the husky-boxer mix they rescued three years ago.

He continued, saying if they “want to keep the dog that bit my grandson in the face, then shame on them! You don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”

Biermann soon clapped back, saying her parents would do anything “for a dollar,” including bashing her in the media.

“My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families (sic) lives for close to 6 [years] somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know NOTHING about!” she continued. “They have never even met Kash or any of our dogs!”

“No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar,” she concluded.

Biermann and Kroy have been open about the tough decision that led them to keep Sinn after the attack, which nearly cost the 5-year-old his eye.

Kash spent four days in the hospital after 32-year-old NFL player Kroy turned his back on his son and the dog to use the leafblower, which he notes in hindsight the dog “wasn’t a fan of.” When he heard screaming and turned around, he saw his son holding his bloody face.

“All I could see was dripping blood everywhere,” the shaken dad recounted on an episode of Don’t Be Tardy.

“I knew the severity of it when my husband just has tears streaming down his face,” Biermann said. She recalled that for seven hours she didn’t know if her son would lose his eye or his vision, and how relieved she was when doctors said Kash would fully recover.

“It makes you realize your health, and the health of my children and husband is all that matters,” she said. “Everything else is just gravy.”

Kroy admitted he originally wanted to euthanize Sinn, but Biermann was worried about what that would do for Kash, who loves the dog and was “constantly asking for him” after the attack.

“I would have bet my life’s paycheck that this would never happen,” Kroy said. “I thought i was paying attention enough, but obviously I wasn’t. The trust is gone — there’s no way you could repair that?

He continued, saying at first he wanted the dog gone.

“I know he’s part of our life…. I’ve wrestled with this for days. I don’t see any other option. I hate him. I hate him right now,” he said.

“The minute it happened, there was one option: put him down,” he continued. “I hate him… but it doesn’t mean I don’t love him.”

Before deciding what they would do, the couple met with an animal behaviorist, who they said advised they not euthanize Sinn, arguing that a dog of his kind “could cause a lot more damage if they wanted to.”

“It wasn’t a latch on, was not a malicious thing,” he argued, suggesting they get the dog a comfort muzzle and move his crate to a quieter corner of the home.