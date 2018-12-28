Kim Zolciak Biermann Slammed for Sharing Christmas Photo of Daughter Brielle

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Christmas morning photo of her daughter Brielle is sparking some major controversy.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of her 21-year-old daughter sipping her morning coffee while wearing a bathrobe and stylish sunglasses, captioning the snap, “Christmas morning.”

But followers were immediately drawn to the young woman’s lips, which look swollen or freshly filled for cosmetic purposes. While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum turned off the comments on the Instagram photo itself, fans took to the link she shared on Twitter to let their opinions be heard.

“Yikes did she have an allergic reaction to something,” one fan commented, while another added, “Holy s—….what’s wrong with her lips.”

A third chimed in, “Those lips are about to blow,” while others called the photo “just plain sad.”

Zolciak Biermann has never shied away from admitting her role in allowing her daughter to get plastic surgery, even revealing to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 that she took Brielle to the surgeon herself.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.”

Zolciak Biermann hasn’t responded to the backlash about the photo, but told Us Weekly in July that she has to make an effort not to let the public criticism bother her.

“Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let’s use Brielle’s lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked. She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

Brielle herself has even fended off haters on social media, writing on Instagram in March, “My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

