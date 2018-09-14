Kim Zolciak Biermann Sparks New Surgery Rumors With Photo Looking Identical to Daughter Brielle

Kim Zolciak Biermann is catching some heat on Instagram after commenters wondered (again) if she’d undergone plastic surgery in a photo where she looked almost identical to her 21-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann.

In the photo, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed side-by-side with her daughters Brielle and Arianna Biermann, who is 16.

“Living and Loving the dream,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption, along with two hearts and a winking face emoji. She also tagged their hair and makeup artists.

Many of her 2.8 million followers shared how similar all three looked, but especially Zolciak-Beiermann and Brielle.

“D— you ladies all look alike. Like triplets lol,” one person wrote.

“Omg who’s the mom & who’s the daughters?!” someone else said.

“Your daughter is your twin!!” another wrote.

“Brielle is your twin! You have such beautiful daughters,” someone else commented.

Others wondered aloud if she had “work done” in order to appear younger.

“I looked up her old pics and lawd she had so much work done,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Too many fillers,” someone said.

“Nose jobs, Botox, and plastics galore,” another wrote.

In another photo posted more recently, Zolciak-Biermann posed with husband Kroy Biermann on his 33rd birthday; fans called out the 40-year-old once again for her completely transformed look.

“Didnt [sic] recognize Kim she looks totally different,” one person wrote.

“Girl please stop denying the surgeries,” someone else said.

“I love you and your fam but you look so different,” another wrote, adding that she’s had “too much work now.”

“Where’s Kim?” another simply asked.

But others gushed over the blonde bombshell’s look.

“OMG girl you keep looking younger and younger!!” someone wrote.

“You look absolutely beautiful Kim! And happy Bday to ur Hubby!” another said.

It’s not the first time the reality star has been accused of getting work done. Last month, she got flack from her fans after sharing photos of her plumped up lips in a photo with her youngest daughter Kaia.

“Kim stop the lip injections [please],” one person wrote. Another compared to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who has been criticized over the years for oversized lips.

Zolciak-Biermann has admitted to plastic surgeries in the past, like a breast augmentation and tummy tuck, but has always denied having any procedures on her face. Earlier this summer, she announced that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, saying she wants her implants switched from a DD cup to a C.

“I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body, because of just the way I’m built,” Zolciak said on her podcast, House of Kim. “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that…and I said, ‘I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older.’”

Back in 2016, Zolciak told E!, “I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”