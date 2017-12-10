Kim Zolciak Biermann Won’t Allow Her Mother Back in Her Life

Kim Zolciak Biermann won’t be inviting her mother Karen Zolciak back into her life anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member hasn’t spoken to her mother in six years, and revealed on Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy that she considers their relationship over.

“My children, I will always be in their life,” the mother of six said. “But my mom? I will not let her back into my life, let’s just be clear.”

The two have long had a fraught relationship, arguing at Kim and Kroy’s 2011 wedding, and then again when Kim’s mom shopped a tell-all book and sued her for visitation of her grandchildren Brielle and Arianna.

“My mom and I have always butted heads. She’s kind of tormented me for many years,” Kim said. “Marrying Kroy, you would think it would get easier but it’s actually only gotten worse. It’s one thing messing with Kroy and I, but when you’re messing with my children, it becomes a whole different ballgame for me.”

Karen had recently been making an effort to repair their relationship, texting Kim, “Sorry to hear about Kash, call me sometime” after news broke that her son had been bitten by their dog Sinn.

But Kim wanted more than a text message.

“My mom knows where I live. You could have sent a card,” she said.

“You can only do so much to a human being,” Kim told Brielle later in the episode. “I took it for 34 years until I finally said it’s not worth it to me. My mom, she was good in a lot of aspects. But when my mom told my husband on the day of our wedding to ‘f— off’ and she’s going to burn the f— house down? No”

But Brielle still wants to have a relationship with her grandmother and grandfather Joe Zolciak.

“I still miss him sometimes. He’s still family. He was part of my life for 14 to 15, years,” Brielle said. “They’re going to die one day. Maybe just be cool with each other. Not be friends, I don’t like having grudges and hating these people.”

Kim thought that sounded OK. “I would never call my mom back in a million years all that she’s done to me and my children. But I’m open to calling Poppy,” she said.

Calling Joe, however, Karen answered the phone and said she couldn’t make it to dinner with her granddaughter.

“It’s just not gonna work,” Karen said. “We’ve had plans on the calendar for weeks. We can’t just reschedule everything.”

That upset Kim after her daughter made the effort to reach out.

“I just know how I feel about my six kids and I would drop anything to meet them,” she told her mom. “I’ve given birth to children you’ve never met them, and I just don’t get it.”

“I’m floored. I will never understand her mentality. Never,” Kim said, hanging up “I would never do this to [Brielle]. I’m not even sad over them, I just would never do this to [my kids]. I can’t relate as a mom. I just can’t understand.”

She continued: “In time you would think you would change. I would drop anything for my kids. Your family, your blood, is a game to you,” she said. “That’s what bothers me.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

