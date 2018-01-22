Kim Zolciak Biermann Called out for ‘Drinking and Driving’ Comment

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann was called out for tweeting that she does not drink and drive.

This all started on Jan. 14, when a fan called Zolciak Biermann‘s husband Kroy Biermann “husband of the year” for bringing her pizza to NeNe Leakes’ Elephant Party during an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“She makes me the happiest man alive. If a husband can, he does, and should,” Kroy replied.

Zolciak Biermann then retweeted her husband’s comment, adding, “Awe even though Kandi [Burruss] and Nene called Andy [Cohen] and complained that you drop me off at scenes and pick me up!”

She added the hashtags, “I Love You,” and “I Don’t Drink and Drive.”

Biermann also retweeted a fan for praising her for using her celebrity to promote a positive message.

“Using your platform responsibly. Drinking and driving is for losers. Plus Kroy be fine AF. I’d love to get picked up by those blue eyes anytime,” the fan wrote.

The “I don’t drink and drive” hashtag drew attention from RHOA fans. One fan even tweeted a screenshot of Zolciak Biermann holding a wine glass while driving from an episode of the Bravo series.

This is not the first time Zolciak Biermann has been accused of bending the truth. Just last week, she had a back-and-forth feud with Kandi Burruss, where she accused her RHOA co-star of having a “swingers” lifestyle with her husband. She also accused Burruss of trying to hook up with her.

“I’m sick of these b— lying on me. [Kim Zolciak Biermann] I have NEVER wanted you or your box,” Burruss tweeted.

“I need to address this stuff with Kandi: Saying I wouldn’t let someone ‘lick my box’ is totally and completely different than saying she TRIED!” Zolciak Biermann told Bravo after the Jan. 14 episode of RHOA aired.

Zolciak Biermann also shocked fans by telling NeNe Leakes she thought Leakes did drugs in the Jan. 14 episode.

New RHOA episodes air on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.