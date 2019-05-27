Kim Zolciak Biermann and Daughter Brielle Biermann Sport Matching Plump Lips in New Photo

Talk about a genetic connection! Kim Zolciak Biermann and daughter Brielle look more like twins than mother and daughter in the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ newest photo together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and her 22-year-old daughter are both sporting ashy blonde waves in their waist-length locks in the photo Kim captioned simply with a heart emoji, and showing off their signature plumped lips with sassy expressions.

“Beautiful!” one follower commented. “You have an amazing relationship with your children!”

Another wrote, “Literal twins!” under the photo.

Other fans weren’t so sure the family resemblance was as strong as it might seem.

“It’s called FILLERS and SURGERIES,” one wrote with an eye-rolling emoji.

“Why would u want to look like your older mother??” another asked.

The Zolciak Biermann women have never shied away from the plastic surgery they’ve gotten done, with Brielle even captioning a recent photo with her mom and 17-year-old sister Ariana, “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special.”

Last year, the Bravo star opened up to Us Weekly about allowing her oldest daughter to get lip injections and follow in her mother’s footsteps aesthetically.

“She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice,” she told the outlet. “I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

As for the constant criticism the Zolciak Biermann women receive for the work they’ve had done?

“I don’t know why they think my lips look so crazy. I don’t really give two s—ts because half of them are calling the same doctor that did them and wants my lips, so it’s bizarre,” she joked. “I’m comfortable and happy with who I am. We’re very open with the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips. All these people think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it. But, we’re very open.”

