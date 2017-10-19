Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Makes It Instagram Official With New Beau

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s kids are growing up and her 16-year-old daughter, Ariana is proving it. Taking to social media, the teenager recently made things Instagram official with her boyfriend, Collin Lipman.

thx for making this such a good birthday😊 A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Ariana, who appears regularly on the family’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, shared a photo with her new beau on her birthday on Wednesday.

“[Thanks] for making this such a good birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

The post, combined with an Instagram slideshow of images with Lipman from a few days ago, mark the first time she’s gone public with her relationship.

fair w my boy A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Ariana seems to be following in the footsteps of her older sister Brielle, who isn’t afraid to open up about her relationship with her boyfriend, Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Michael Kopech, 21.

“1 year and I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now yet I know I will tomorrow… and every day ’til I die,” Brielle captioned a photo of the two celebrating the milestone in May. “I love you Michael. happy anniversary.”

Despite Brielle’s aspirations to get married and move in with Kopech, she was embarrassed by mom Kim’s marriage advice to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir on Tuesday.

“Gucci, you lucky bro, you lucky!” Kim said at the Atlanta rapper’s $1.7 million nuptials. “My best advice to have a long-lasting marriage, even though I feel like you two have already nailed it, is sex, sex, and more sex!”

Twenty-year-old Brielle seemed a little grossed out by Kim’s risqué advice.

“That’s a little vulgar, mom!” she said.

The 39-year-old stuck by her remarks, but tempered them with PG-rated advice. “Communication is definitely key,” she added. “Nobody’s a mind reader. But definitely a lot of sex. It makes everything better.”

