‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kim Zolciak’s Car Break-In Audio Released

The audio of Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 911 call after she saw someone break into her daughter’s car has been released. Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star boasted about catching a “loser” on camera stealing from her family.

“Hey you loser we got your a— on camera stealing our s—! You are a dumb f—,” the 39-year-old Zolciak tweeted on Wednesday.

Captain C.S. Barstow of the Milton Police Department later told PEOPLE that officers did respond to a call of a car break-in at Zolciak’s home.

On Friday, The Blast obtained the audio from Zolciak’s phone call. She told dispatchers that she saw the theft on her security camera. She was “sure there were fingerprints on the car,” but police said the suspect was “unrecognizable.” Police dusted the car for prints, but found them “unusable.”

Zolciak also told dispatchers that the thief got to the car easily because a neighbor hit their gate. Her daughter, 21-year-old Brielle Biermann, realized that her purse was missing the day before the robbery, but thought one of her siblings hid it from her.

Zolciak also claimed her American Express card was missing.

Thieves allegedly spent thousands of Brielle’s money, according to a police report obtained by The Blast on Thursday. Her father, Kroy Biermann, reported the car break-in. The report says Brielle’s car was unlocked. The thieves stole a purple Chanel purse valued at $2,900, a black Chanel wallet valued at $1,000 and three credit cards. They also took Brielle and Zolciak’s driver’s license, as well as sister Ariana’s license.

Zolciak cancelled the cards, but not before the thieves spent $4,609 at Bloomingdale’s, $62.38 at Applebee’s and $37.18 at a gas station.

Brielle turned 21 last month, and received a custom-made Glock 43 with a rose gold slide from her mom as a birthday present. Her birthday was just days after the Parkland, Florida shooting and she was widely criticized on social media.

“I think it’s fine to have a gun as long as you’re mentally stable,” she told TMZ earlier this week. “I think the rules and regulations to getting one need to be a little bit more than what they are now.”

Zolciak stars on Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.