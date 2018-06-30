Kim and Khloe Kardashian Tease Kourtney Over Her Steamy Vacation Photos

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian has some things to say about their sister Kourtney’s recent sultry photos while vacationing in Italy.

The mother of three has been enjoying a romantic overseas trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, in Italy. On Friday, Kourtney once again took to Instagram to make us all wish we were on vacation, posting a saucy photo of herself in a black two-piece bikini alongside her friend, Simon Huck, close to the water — and Kim and Khloé did not stay silent this time.

“Buongiorno,” Kourtney wrote alongside the snap, as Khloe and Kim, who are back in Los Angeles, headed to the comments section with playful responses, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Is this a hot body contest or something?” Khloé wrote, as Kim added in all caps, “VERY JEALOUS OF THIS BOATING SITUATION.”

Same Kim, same.

Her sisters also called Kourtney out for missing her Khloé’s birthday party in L.A. this week, but Kourtney appears to be getting in some family time of her own. She revealed on her Instagram Story Thursday that 8-year-old Mason had joined her on the vacation.

Kourtney and Bendjima have been living their best lives in Capri and other parts of Italy recently.

The couple were photographed making out while swimming in the ocean off the coast Capri. They also spent time in swimming in the blue water, inside caves and also sunbathed together as they went boating.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau reportedly stayed at a penthouse suite at the beachfront Capri Palace hotel during their visit to the island. The room can be booked starting at $4,800 a night.

Bendjima also shared a video of his “baby,” Kardashian, rocking a blue dress as they rode in a convertible around the island.

The couple began their getaway last week, starting in the city of Rome. The couple started seeing each other more than a year ago and have been spotted vacationing together multiple times in their relationship.

While Kourtney’s summer adventure continues, Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted a new teaser trailer for its upcoming 15th season. Along with a few snippets of drama, showing the three sisters screaming at each other on multiple occasions.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kardashian West tells the camera as it zooms in toward her face. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

The beloved reality series will premiere Sunday, August 5 on E!