Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attack Kris Jenner With Cake

The Kardashian sisters got sweet revenge on momager Kris Jenner.

In a clip released for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian are plotting against their mom after they discover that Jenner has been pitting the Kardashian-Jenner siblings against each other. Standing in their pristine kitchen, the duo is armed with two identical cakes as they call Jenner into the room, stating that they want to “thank her.” Kim Kardashian pulls her mom into a hug before her sister drops one of the cakes onto Jenner’s head.

“Khloe, what is wrong with you?” Jenner yells.

The two explain that they’ve discovered that their mother has been “bribing, lying, and scamming” and claiming that she is a “scam artist” after Jenner told them that Kylie Jenner had bought her a new toaster in an attempt to get her children to act kinder to her.

The clip ends with the sisters sitting down on the floor and eating the cake from their favorite bakery.

The most recent season of the popular E! show has been surrounded by rumors that both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant, though the two reality stars have remained tight-lipped about the allegations, neither confirming nor denying them. After Kim Kardashian began releasing the family Christmas card piece by piece, fans have begun speculating that their pregnancies will be revealed in the card, possibly on the last day of the month.