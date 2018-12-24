Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kris and Kendall Jenner Are Missing From Kardashian Family Christmas Card

The Kardashian family revealed their 2018 holiday card on Monday, Dec. 24, though there are two notable absences from the snap.

The card sees Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all posing with their kids, while Kendall Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner are not present in the shot.

All wearing white, the rest of the group happily poses while sitting together in what Kim described as a very last-minute card.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” she tweeted. “Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

The KKW Beauty founder also explained why her mom and sister didn’t make it into the final product.

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” she wrote. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

In addition to Kris and Kendall, Rob Kardashian is also missing from the shot, though his daughter, Dream, is present. The women’s significant others are also missing, including Kim’s husband, Kanye West, Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie, and Tristan Thompson, who shares daughter True with Khloé.

Kim had recently noted to E! News that her family wasn’t planning on doing a card at all this year due to their busy schedules.

“Kris Jenner has given up,” she said. “She just is like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids.’”

After Kim revealed the card on social media, fans instantly began commenting on Kendall’s absence.

“Kendall took the pic,” one joked.

One person noted that despite the model’s absence, she seems to be doing okay for herself.

While Kris wasn’t present in the shot, she did share the card on social media along with a loving caption, calling the card one of her favorites over the years.

“Wishing you all a beautiful Christmas Eve filled with family, love, peace and happiness!!” she wrote. “This year’s Christmas Card is one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!! #family #love #myeverything #merrychristmas #blessed.”

