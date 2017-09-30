Kim Kardashian Makes Plea for Earthquake Victims With Magazine Cover Spread

Kim Kardashian utilized her assets in a sultry new cover spread for Vogue Mexico in hopes to bring attention to the people of Mexico following the devastating earthquake earlier this month.

Sharing the news with her fans via Twitter on Thursday, the Keeping up With the Kardashians graces the front cover of Vogue Mexico for the October 2017 issue, but didn’t share the news without cause for reason.

PEOPLE reports that the 37-year-old reality star announced she will donate proceedings from the shoot to those affected by the earthquake that hit Sept. 19, leaving more than 400 people dead and displacing thousands across the South American country.

Using the cover spread as a way to urge fans to donate to the efforts, her efforts were appreciated by many on social media.

“This beautiful country has been devastated by the recent earthquakes and needs our support…” Kardashian wrote. “If you want to help, please consider making a donation to [Project Paz], who give every dollar raised to the victims.”

It seems like Kardshian’s plea worked as the charity group tweeted their site had crashed.

“Hey fans of [Kim Kardashian], it seems that you crashed our website. [Thank you] for all your support. For donations, [please] visit https://epcf.org/mxquake,” the charity group tweeted.

The latest cover of Vogue Mexico features Kardashian in a close-up shot, with other photos in the magazine showing off the reality star topless as she covers her chest, wearing a sparkling choker and earrings.

Earlier this week, Kardashian confirmed in a teaser for the E! reality series that she was expecting her third child with husband, Kanye West. This is first time she has publicly spoken about the new addition to their family, though it was previously reported she and West were expecting their third child via a hired surrogate.