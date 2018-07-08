Kim Kardashian Visits Women’s Prison in California

Kim Kardashian West visited a California prison on Friday, July 6, and met with several inmates to learn more about their lives.

The reality star visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday afternoon along with a few bodyguards and toured the grounds and living quarters, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, she met with 15 women and talked to them about life behind bars and their concerns about fitting back into society once they are released. She was at the facility for several hours.

The trip is reportedly part of Kardashian’s mission to create a program for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison. The trip also comes after she went to the White House at the end of May to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform.

Kardashian spoke with the president to advocate for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than 20 years for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

A week after the meeting, Trump commuted Johnson’s life sentence.

“Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House said in a statement.

The KKW Beauty CEO first learned about Johnson in 2017 and declared her situation “unfair”, since then she was focused on getting her justice.

“Because I knew that I had the resources to do that. It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” Kardashian said.

“I mean, I think to some people it might seem like, ‘Okay, Kim made a phone call to the president, showed up.’ We had been in talks and working on this for seven months. And it wasn’t an instant thing. It was a lot of work,” she continued.

In an interview with TODAY after Johnson’s release, Kardashian added she could imagine herself continuing to work on behalf of other people in similar situations.

“People have been asking me are you getting into politics? Like no. I’m still doing me. But I enjoy this,” she said. “This has fulfilled my heart and so since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”

Johnson — who also admitted during the interview she knew nothing about Kardashian before she reached out to help her — revealed she plans to use her newfound freedom to speak out on behalf of other non-violent, first-time offenders.

“I plan on continuing to magnify this issue. And I can’t stop. I can’t stop. I’ve lived it,” she said. “I’ve walked with them. I have cried with them. My life is completely intertwined forever with those who were left behind. So it can’t end here.”