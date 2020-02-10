Kim Kardashian Teases ‘KUWTK’ Drama With Sister Kourtney Gets ‘Violent’

The sisterly drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian gets “a lot worse” before it gets better on Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a recent interview Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio podcast All’s Fair, Kim joked she “might need an attorney” when the first episode of the new season airs at the end of March, as her conflict with Kourtney gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she teased. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

On Season 17 of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim clashed over the eldest Kardashian sister’s desire to maintain stronger boundaries when it came to filming her personal life.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” she during the finale. “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In November, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight she would be taking a step back from the show.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained at the time, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” sister Khloé chimed in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

Following the finale, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that Kourtney would appear on Season 18, but in a reduced capacity.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said. “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” Kim continued. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images