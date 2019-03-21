Kim Kardashian Shows off Son Saint to Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via gestational carrier on Jan. 15, and the mom of three is making sure to spend time with each of her children since welcoming the family’s new arrival.

The reality personality used Snapchat Tuesday to show off her son Saint, 2, sharing a set of snaps and videos of her middle child with a variety of fun filters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At one point, Kardashian and her son donned the app’s pizza filter, while another snap saw Saint in a pair of glasses and a gray mustache.

“Are you an alien? Say hi, alien,” Kardashian told Saint during one clip in which Saint’s face was distorted to feature huge eyes and a tiny mouth.

Kardashian and West’s oldest child, daughter North, often appears on her mom’s Snapchat as well.

People reports that Kardashian is making sure her elder children feel the love after the birth of their baby sister.

“Kim wants to make sure North and Saint have a lot of extra attention and feel included as well. It’s a big deal for everyone to have a newborn in the family,” a source said.

The insider added, “Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby. They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are helping out.”

Kardashian has yet to share a snap of baby Chicago, and it’s unlikely she’ll do so soon, as she waited two months after the births of North and Saint to share their first photos.

TMZ previously reported that Kardashian and West have rejected multiple offers for the first photos of their third child, with a source saying that the offers were never even entertained and that accepting one would violate the couple’s morals.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian