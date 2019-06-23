Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Daughter North in Post-Birthday Selfie

Kim Kardashian West can’t believe how fast North West is growing up.

One week after her eldest daughter’s sixth birthday on June 15, the KKW Beauty mogul shared an adorable selfie with the little girl on Instagram Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian West and North can be seen smiling for the camera together in the sweet post, as North holds onto her stuffed unicorn.

“I still can’t believe my first born baby is 6,” the reality star wrote on the caption of the heartwarming shot.

Fans of the famous family took to the comments section to send positive messages their way.

“Kim: doing nothing, Me : mom goals,” one fan joked.

“this is such a genuine look for kim i love it,” another fan commented.

A third user commented: “She is a mini Kanye is female form and Chi is a mini Kim in every way.”

Kardashian West shares daughters North and Chicago, 17 months, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 6 weeks, with husband Kanye West.

The couple reportedly took their three oldest kids on a tropical getaway to Costa Rica, with a source telling PEOPLE that they were filming the trip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned,” the source said.

The new post comes a week after Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute to North on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!” she wrote along with a slideshow of adorable mother-daughter moments.

One of the photos featured the mother of four giving her daughter a kiss during a trip to the beach, and another photo saw Kardashian holding North in her lap while they posed on a swing set.

North celebrated the special occasion with a lavish joint Candy Land-themed party alongside cousin Penelope Disick, who will turn 7 next month. The cousins for matching rainbow outfits and ate a variety of colorful treats in Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard, which was decorated like the popular board game.

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” a post on Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh explained. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!