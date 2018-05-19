Kim Kardashian Slammed by Fans for Sharing Photo of Her Kids in Bathtub

Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of her children North and Saint in a bathtub together, sparking a debate among her fans.

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a photo of 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint in a bathtub, wearing nothing but their birthday suits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My babies,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Although the photo racked up over 5 million likes, many of Kardashian’s followers were puzzled. “Why would [you] post a [picture] of yours kids like this with all the sick minded people in this world,” one person wrote.

“This is nearly inappropriate,” another added.

“I feel like pictures like this should be kept off the internet… They’re gorgeous kids but bath time pictures are personal,” another wrote.

Then again, there were some positive responses from users who thought it was just an innocent and adorable photo.

“For all the people hating on her post why don’t you take you negative comments else where,” one person wrote.

Others called the photo “the cutest” and “so adorable.”

Although photos like these might seem innocent for Kardashian, Carly Yoost, the CEO and founder of the Child Rescue Coalition warned against them in an interview with the TODAY Show.

Yoost suggests photos of children in baths or showing them without clothes could make them targets for predators. Her group educates parents on the dangers of overexposing their children on social media.

“We are trying to help parents with the education about the need for privacy, that they can protect children online and change behavior for people who are overexposing their kids,” Yoost told TODAY. “I don’t think a lot of people realize that they can end up in the wrong hands.”

Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a parenting expert, also told TODAY these kind of photos can lead to trouble when the children grow up.

“At some point, Ms. Kardashian is going to have to say to her 13-year-old daughter ‘I don’t want you to send pictures of yourself half-dressed,’” Gilboa said. “This really undermines her argument.’”

Kardashian has shared dozens of photos of her children, and has already included 5-month-old Chicago West in many photos. However, Chicago was not included in the bath-time photo.

Husband Kanye West was also nowhere to be found in Kardashian’s recent photos. That is because the rapper is working on his new album in Wyoming, where he can focus on his work. He even skipped out on the Met Gala earlier this month. The new album is reportedly due out on June 1 and will include a collaboration with Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

West will release an album with Kid Cudi on June 8.