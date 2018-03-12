Kim Kardashian Shows Her Stuff on the Ski Slopes in New Video

Kim Kardashian recently hit the slopes in Utah, and posted a video of her surprising skiing skills on Instagram Monday.

“Utah ski trip with the fam,” she wrote, also tagging the photographer, Fai Khadra, and teased the full-color version. It will be released on her app.

Last month, Kardashian went to Utah with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. It was their first family vacation since Kardashian’s third child, Chicago, was born via a surrogate. Kylie Jenner did not attend, since she welcomed her first baby, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first baby, was not there either. However, Khloe joined Kardashian and Kourtney for a trip to Japan, a move criticized because she is eight-months pregnant.

As PEOPLE notes, Kourtney shared photos from the Utah trip, showing the three sisters on a ski lift, covered by their goggles and scarves. Kendall also posted a video of herself snowboarding.

While Kardashian kept a color version of her skiing video for her app, she did not hold back her recent hair color change. She tried out pink hair for a few days before going back to her normal brunette look. However, her husband, rapper Kanye West, was seen with pink hair during a ski trip to Jackson, Wyoming. Although West does not have his own public social media pages, a photo surfaced on Instagram when a fan posed for a picture with him.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kardashian wrote about her decision to go pink. “Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it. Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

“North absolutely loves it,” she continued. “She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up.”

Kardashian also insisted that she was not wearing a wig, despite what her critics thought.

“This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys,” she told her fans in a Snapchat video. “How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

On Sunday, Kardashian posted a photo showing off the shape of her backside to promote giveaways for her beauty brands.

“Thinking about all of the giveaways [we’re] about to do,” she wrote. “Follow @kkwfragrance to win my sold out candy hearts & crystal perfumes! Follow @kkwbeauty to win some free Ultra Light Beams sets, contour & new concealer kits! We will be announcing the giveaways soon on both socials!”